Devils win 11th straight as Yegor Sharangovich scores on the rebound in OT (1:02)

TORONTO -- Yegor Sharangovich scored 57 seconds into overtime, Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night for their 11th straight victory.

Sharangovich scored his fourth goal of the season on a rebound after Jack Hughes stole the puck, beating goalie Matt Murray. Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt also scored to help New Jersey improve to 14-3-0.