The Dallas Stars have signed forward Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season with an average annual value of $8.45 million.

Hintz, 26, is in his fifth NHL season. He has 194 points in 261 career games, including 88 goals. He has 24 points in 22 games this season playing with forwards Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski, one of the most productive lines in the NHL. Hintz broke out playing with those teammates last season, scoring 37 goals in 80 games for a career high.

The Finland-born Hintz was selected by Dallas in the second round, 49th overall, in the 2015 NHL entry draft.

Hintz's contract has a total value of $67.6 million. According to PuckPedia, it has $12 million in signing bonuses spread out through the first four seasons. Hintz will make $33.75 million in the first three years of the contract.

His contract's $8.45 million AAV ties him for the third-highest cap number on the Stars next season.