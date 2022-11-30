Kris Letang will be out indefinitely after the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman suffered a stroke earlier this week, the team said Wednesday.

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement that Letang was taken to a hospital Monday after reporting his symptoms to the team's medical staff. The Penguins said the six-time All-Star was not experiencing any lasting effects and that this is not believed to be career-threatening.

"I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn't right," Letang said in a statement. "While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am OK. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon."

Letang will continue to undergo tests this week. The Penguins said there will be no updates until those tests are completed and a plan is in place.

"The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful Kris is doing well," Hextall said.

Letang, 35, previously suffered a stroke in 2014 and missed more than two months of the season. Tests showed that Letang was born with a tiny hole in the wall of his heart.

He has one goal and 11 assists in 21 games this season while leading the Penguins with 23:54 in ice time per game.