Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon was mocked by NESN broadcaster Jack Edwards during Tuesday's game between Tampa and the Boston Bruins. He's now turning that negative attention into a positive change for good.

It was midway through the first period on Tuesday when Edwards, the Bruins' longtime play-by-play announcer, made some targeted comments about the 6-foot-3 winger's size, while also referencing Maroon's run of championships with St. Louis and back-to-back titles in Tampa.

NESN's color commentator, Andy Brickley, also chimed in, which kept Edwards going on Maroon for over 30 seconds.

"[Maroon] is listed at 238 pounds," the 65-year-old broadcaster said. "That was Day 1 of training camp. I've got a feeling he's had a few more pizzas between then and now. Fasting. Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal. But hey, [he's won] three [Stanley Cups] in a row! Who can argue with his formula?"

The seemingly unprovoked commentary inspired Maroon to get charitable. The 34-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that, "in support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image," he had made a $2,000 donation in Edwards' name to Tampa Bay Thrives, a nonprofit that assists those who struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues.

In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of @realjackedwards to @TampaBayThrives and I encourage @TBLightning and @NHL fans to join me. Donate here: https://t.co/ZEbWHw6Cqv — Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) November 30, 2022

Well done Patty.... Donating now! https://t.co/4dNTFSbJwA — Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) November 30, 2022

Maroon encouraged his followers to make their own donations too. His teammate Steven Stamkos immediately came through to support the player affectionately known as "Big Rig," and the Tampa Bay Lightning foundation applauded Maroon's commitment to highlighting the importance of mental well-being.

