We're into a new month of the 2022-23 NHL season, and for the first time ever there's a World Cup (of soccer) going on simultaneously!

To keep in the international spirit of the big event, this week for the power rankings we've broken down the roster of each club in terms of nationalities represented, along with some fun facts for each. Some caveats: A player must have appeared in one game to make the breakdown, and the countries are according to each player's listing on the NHL's website (with one exception).

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors rates teams against one another -- taking into account game results, injuries and upcoming schedule -- and those results are tabulated to produce the list featured here.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the most recent edition, published Nov. 18. Points paces are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 86.34%

Next seven days: vs. COL (Dec. 3), vs. VGK (Dec. 5), @ COL (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 12 Americans, 7 Canadians, 6 Czechs, 3 Swedes.

The Bruins might have the second-fewest countries represented in their lineup this season, but Boston does boast the largest concentration of Czech players.

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 81.25%

Next seven days: @ PHI (Dec. 3), vs. CHI (Dec. 6)

Roster breakdown: 9 Canadians, 4 Swedes, 3 Americans; 3 Swiss; 2 Czechs; 1 Belarusian; 1 Finn; 1 Slovakian.

The Devils have dressed the most Swiss players this season, including the NHL's only Swiss goaltender Akira Schmid.

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 70.00%

Next seven days: @ DET (Dec. 3), @ BOS (Dec. 5), vs. NYR (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 18 Canadians, 4 Americans, 1 Swede.

The Golden Knights hold two unique distinctions, by dressing the most Canadians overall (18, tied with Edmonton) and players from the fewest countries overall (three).

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 66.67%

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Dec. 4), vs. TOR (Dec. 6), vs. OTT (Dec. 8)

Roster breakdown: 8 Canadians, 5 Americans, 5 Finns, 2 Swedes, 2 Czechs, 1 Russian.

The Stars have seen the second-fewest combined total (13) of Canadian- and U.S.-born players on the ice this season, and the highest total of Finnish skaters (not including goaltenders).

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 71.74%

Next seven days: vs. FLA (Dec. 3), vs. MTL (Dec. 6)

Roster breakdown: 13 Canadians, 5 Americans; 4 Swedes, 1 Dane, 1 German, 1 Dutch.

The Kraken lineup is home to the league's only Netherlands-born skater, in Daniel Sprong, and one of only four Danish players, in Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 70.00%

Next seven days: @ TB (Dec. 3), @ DAL (Dec. 6), vs. LA (Dec. 8)

Roster breakdown: 15 Canadians, 7 Swedes, 4 Americans, 2 Czechs, 1 Russian, 1 Swiss.

The Maple Leafs are one of only two teams (along with New Jersey) that don't have Canada and the United States as their top-two most represented countries. The Leafs and Devils each have more Swedish than U.S.-born skaters.

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 64.29%

Next seven days: @ BOS (Dec. 3), @ PHI (Dec. 5), vs. BOS (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 14 Canadians, 6 Americans, 3 Czechs, 3 Finns, 3 Russians, 3 Swedes.

The Avalanche currently have the league's only Swedish captain in Gabriel Landeskog. He ironically doesn't factor into the breakdown of Colorado's roster construction yet this season though; the forward has yet to debut after undergoing knee surgery in October.

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 64.58%

Next seven days: @ LA (Dec. 3), @ ANA (Dec. 6)

Roster breakdown: 8 Americans, 7 Canadians, 4 Finns, 2 Czechs, 2 Russians, 1 Dane, 1 Swede.

The Hurricanes are home to the NHL's only Danish goalie in Frederik Andersen, and one of seven Finnish netminders in Antti Raanta.

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 62.50%

Next seven days: vs. NSH (Dec. 2), vs. CHI (Dec. 4), vs. STL (Dec. 6)

Roster breakdown: 11 Canadians, 7 Americans, 4 Russians, 2 Swedes, 1 Finn.

The Islanders are one of eight teams with a Russian goalie in their lineup, and the only club boasting a Russian netminder 1-2 punch: Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov.

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 69.05%

Next seven days: vs. CBJ (Dec. 2), vs. ANA (Dec. 4), vs. FLA (Dec. 6), @ STL (Dec. 8)

Roster breakdown: 12 Canadians, 9 Americans, 2 Swedes, 2 Finns, 1 Czech, 1 Dane.

The Jets have been powered offensively by Danish-born star Nikolaj Ehlers, who moved to Germany as a child and then played his junior hockey in Switzerland.

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 58.33%

Next seven days: vs. STL (Dec. 3), vs. CBJ (Dec. 6)

Roster breakdown: 10 Americans, 9 Canadians, 3 Swedes, 1 Czech, 1 Finn, 1 Latvian, 1 Russian.

The Penguins' large contingency of U.S.-born players includes Jake Guentzel, who is one of only four Nebraska-native skaters to ever appear in the NHL.

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 54.17%

Next seven days: vs. MTL (Dec. 3), vs. WSH (Dec. 5), vs. ARI (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 18 Canadians, 3 Americans, 2 Swedes, 2 Finns, 1 Russian, 1 German.

The Oilers have a small presence of U.S.-born skaters, yet two of the three -- Kailer Yamamoto and Derek Ryan -- share a hometown of Spokane, Washington.

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 63.04%

Next seven days: vs. TOR (Dec. 3), vs. DET (Dec. 6), vs. NSH (Dec. 8)

Roster breakdown: 12 Canadians, 6 Americans, 4 Russians, 1 French, 1 Latvian, 1 Slovakian, 1 Swede.

The Lightning are represented by the league's only player French skater, in Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, and have one of three Latvian players, in Rudolfs Balcers.

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 57.69%

Next seven days: vs. CAR (Dec. 3), @ OTT (Dec. 6), @ TOR (Dec. 8)

Roster breakdown: 9 Canadians, 8 Americans, 6 Swedes, 1 Finn, 1 Slovakian, 1 Swiss.

The Kings have some diverse backgrounds in their lineup, including Arthur Kaliyev's: he was born in Uzbekistan before moving to the United States at age 2 and now represents the U.S. internationally.

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 61.36%

Next seven days: vs. VGK (Dec. 3), @ CBJ (Dec. 4), @ TB (Dec. 6), @ FLA (Dec. 8)

Roster breakdown: 8 Canadians, 6 Americans, 6 Swedes, 4 Czechs, 2 Finns, 1 Swiss, 1 German.

The Red Wings' top-pairing defenseman (and reigning Calder Trophy winner) Moritz Seider in currently the NHL's only German blueliner.

Watch NHL games on ESPN networks This season will include 103 exclusive regular-season games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC. More than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available to ESPN+ subscribers via NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

• How to watch

• Subscribe to ESPN+

• Stream the NHL on ESPN

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 54.55%

Next seven days: vs. ANA (Dec. 3), @ DAL (Dec. 4), @ CGY (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 15 Canadians, 7 Americans, 3 Swedes, 1 Austrian, 1 Norwegian, 1 Russian.

The Wild may not lead the league in greatest number of countries represented, but Minnesota does lay claim to the NHL's only Austrian player in Marco Rossi and sole Norwegian skater in Mats Zuccarello.

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 54.17%

Next seven days: vs. OTT (Dec. 2), vs. CHI (Dec. 3), vs. STL (Dec. 5), @ VGK (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 9 Americans, 7 Canadians, 3 Russians, 2 Czechs, 1 Finn, 1 Slovakian, 1 Swede.

The Rangers have iced the largest number of U.S.-born defensemen in the NHL thus far (five), including Jacob Trouba (one of only four U.S.-born captains in the league).

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 50.00%

Next seven days: vs. WSH (Dec. 3), vs. ARI (Dec. 5), vs. MIN (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 10 Canadians, 7 Americans, 4 Swedes, 1 Slovakian, 1 Russian, 1 Czech.

The Flames have one of the NHL's six Slovakian players, forward Adam Ruzicka.

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 54.17%

Next seven days: @ SEA (Dec. 3), @ WPG (Dec. 6), vs. DET (Dec. 8)

Roster breakdown: 10 Canadians, 4 Americans, 4 Finns, 3 Swedes, 1 Czech, 1 Latvian, 1 Russian.

The Panthers are the only team so far to dress the same number of U.S.-born skaters as Finnish, accounting for the second-highest representations of any country on their roster.

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 47.83%

Next seven days: @ PIT (Dec. 3), @ NYR (Dec. 5), @ NYI (Dec. 6), vs. WPG (Dec. 8)

Roster breakdown: 10 Canadians, 7 Americans, 5 Russians, 1 Australian, 1 Finn, 1 German, 1 Swede.

The Blues have dressed more Russian players (five) than any team this season, and have the league's lone Australian player (Nathan Walker) in the mix as well.

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 54.55%

Next seven days: @ NYI (Dec. 2), @ TB (Dec. 8)

Roster breakdown: 10 Canadians, 6 Americans, 5 Finns, 2 Swiss, 2 Swedes, 1 Russian.

The Predators are tied with the Stars for the most Finnish players represented, but Nashville is the only club with a goalie tandem (of Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen) who both hail from the nation.

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 48.00%

Next seven days: @ CGY (Dec. 3), @ EDM (Dec. 5), @ PHI (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 10 Americans, 9 Canadians, 4 Russians, 2 Swedes, 1 Belarusian, 1 Dane, 1 Slovakian.

The Capitals' lineup is home to forward Aliaksei Protas, one of only two Belarusian players in the NHL.

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 54.35%

Next seven days: @ EDM (Dec. 3), @ VAN (Dec. 5), @ SEA (Dec. 6)

Roster breakdown: 17 Canadians, 5 Americans, 1 Finn, 1 Slovakian, 1 Russian.

The Canadiens selected Juraj Slafkovsky No. 1 at the 2022 draft, making him the first Slovakian to ever go first overall.

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 43.75%

Next seven days: vs. ARI (Dec. 3), vs. MTL (Dec. 5), @ SJ (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 12 Canadians, 10 Americans, 4 Swedes, 3 Russians.

The Canucks have a strong foundation of American players and a unique netminder in Thatcher Demko, the only San Diego-born goalie in league history.

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 38.46%

Next seven days: @ OTT (Dec. 3), @ BUF (Dec. 4), vs. VAN (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 12 Canadians, 5 Americans, 2 Czechs, 2 Swedes, 2 Russians, 1 Finn, 1 German, 1 Swiss.

The Sharks are tied with the Devils for most countries represented this season (nine). San Jose is also the only team to boast both a German (Nico Sturm) and Swiss player (Timo Meier).

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 38.64%

Next seven days: @ NYR (Dec. 2), vs. SJ (Dec. 3), vs. LA (Dec. 6), @ DAL (Dec. 8)

Roster breakdown: 10 Canadians, 9 Americans, 4 Swedes, 2 Russians, 1 Finn, 1 German.

The Senators are the only team this season to have dressed two Swedish goalies, in Anton Forsberg and Magnus Hellberg.

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 43.75%

Next seven days: vs. SJ (Dec. 4), @ CBJ (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 10 Canadians, 9 Americans, 4 Swedes, 2 Finns, 1 Russian, 1 Latvian, 1 German.

The Sabres have had plenty of Canadians through their ranks, but none quite like Dylan Cozens, one of only three NHLers to ever come out of the Yukon Territory.

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 38.10%

Next seven days: @ WPG (Dec. 2), vs. DET (Dec. 4), @ PIT (Dec. 6), vs. BUF (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 11 Canadians, 9 Americans, 4 Swedes, 3 Russians, 2 Czechs, 2 Finns, 1 Latvian.

The Blue Jackets haven't had the widest swath of countries accounted for, but Columbus has dressed the highest total number of players overall through the early goings of this season (32).

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 43.75%

Next seven days: vs. NJ (Dec. 3), vs. COL (Dec. 5), vs. WSH (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 12 Americans, 10 Canadians, 2 Swedes, 2 Russians, 1 Finn, 1 Czech.

The Flyers have seen the second most American players through their lineup this season, and have one of the league's winningest U.S.-born coaches behind the bench in John Tortorella.

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 36.36%

Next seven days: @ NYR (Dec. 3), @ NYI (Dec. 4), @ NJ (Dec. 6)

Roster breakdown: 13 Americans, 11 Canadians, 2 Swedes, 1 Swiss, 1 Czech.

The Blackhawks are tied (with multiple teams) for the second fewest countries represented in their ranks, but Chicago has dressed the largest number of U.S. players (13).

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 40.48%

Next seven days: @ VAN (Dec. 3), @ CGY (Dec. 5), @ EDM (Dec. 7)

Roster breakdown: 14 Canadians, 6 Americans, 2 Finns, 1 Czech, 1 Swiss, 1 Swede.

The Coyotes' lineup wields one of the NHL's six Czech goaltenders, in Karel Vejmelka.

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 29.17%

Next seven days: @ MIN (Dec. 3), @ WPG (Dec. 4), vs. CAR (Dec. 6)

Roster breakdown: 13 Canadians, 8 Americans, 3 Swedes, 1 Russian, 1 Finn, 1 Slovakian.

The Ducks' John Gibson is distinguished for being the only Pittsburgh-native goaltender in NHL history.