Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi will miss six weeks after undergoing hand surgery, the team announced Friday.

Bertuzzi underwent surgery on his left hand after it was hit by a shot during Wednesday's loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

This is the second long layoff this season for the 27-year-old, who did not play for a month due to an upper-body injury.

Coming off career highs of 30 goals and 32 assists last season, Bertuzzi has one goal and three assists in nine games in 2022-23.