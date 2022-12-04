Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner set a new franchise record in extending his point streak to 19 games Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The winger scored a shorthanded goal early in the second period against the Lightning to reach his milestone and give Toronto a 1-0 lead. His streak began in the Maple Leafs' overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 27. It is the longest active streak in the NHL. Marner previously matched the franchise-high 18-game mark set by Darryl Sittler (in 1977-78) and Eddie Olczyk (1989-90) with an empty-net goal in Toronto's win last Wednesday over the Sharks.

Both Sittler and Olczyk got in touch to congratulate Marner on the feat, something the Toronto-area native said was, "Just cool to have those two legends reach out. ... If you'd told me growing up that this [streak] would happen, I'd have never believed it."

The 25-year-old has now collected at least one point in 24 of 26 contests this season, while producing 9 goals and a team-leading 21 assists. Marner has tallied eight goals and 24 points during this 19-game stretch and sits tied for the fourth-most helpers in the league.

Toronto's top-six stalwart has been a dominant playmaker throughout his career and regardless of who he has played with in the Leafs' lineup. Marner's latest linemate in Saturday's record-setting tilt was Nick Robertson, the brother of Dallas Stars forward Jason who is right on Marner's heels with a 17-game point streak of his own.

Beyond Marner's critical role in Toronto's success at 5-on-5, he's an integral part of both Leafs special teams units. Marner leads all Toronto forwards in average ice time (21:28) and shorthanded ice time (2:14).

Marner can continue adding to his record when the Leafs take on the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.