          Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall suspended 1 game for high-sticking

          8:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall was suspended for a game without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi.

          The incident took place early in the third period Thursday night in Toronto's 5-0 home victory. Engvall was given a game misconduct after striking Durzi in the back of the head as the two players got tangled up near center ice.

          The suspension will cost Engvall $12,162. The 6-foot-5 Swede has four goals and three assists in 27 games this season.