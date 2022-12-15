Alex Ovechkin shares with SVP that he focuses on helping the Capitals win games in whatever role is necessary. (1:01)

Alex Ovechkin has trademarked "THE GR8 CHASE" as he closes in on Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record, the star's marketing team and the Washington Capitals told ESPN.

Ovechkin and his family have been working on the multilayered marketing and business platform along with the Capitals, the NHL, the NHL Players' Association and sponsors and licensees -- who all will be part of Ovechkin's remaining journey as he stares down Gretzky's record and other milestones along the way.

The Capitals captain scored his 800th career goal via a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, becoming the third player in NHL history to hit that milestone and the only player to do it with a single franchise. Next up on the goals list is Gordie Howe with 801 and then Gretzky with 894, a record that has stood for 23 years.

Ovechkin, 37, has averaged at least 0.60 goals per game throughout his NHL career. Should he keep up that pace, he would catch Gretzky in the next 158 games, which would fall sometime in the 2024-25 season.

Ovechkin has maintained that his primary goal is to win another Stanley Cup for Washington, but he said he understands the significance of his achievements in efforts to grow the game and wants to capitalize on the moment.

The first phase of Ovechkin's "THE GR8 CHASE" rollout includes licensed products that will be available as soon as the Capitals' next home game Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Ovechkin's family was heavily involved in the creation of the logo, as well as the trademark name. "THE GR8 CHASE" is a triple entendre, alluding to Ovechkin's nickname ("The Great Eight"), Gretzky's nickname ("The Great One") and Ovechkin's chase of history.