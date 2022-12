The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Trevor Moore to a five-year, $21 million extension, the team announced Thursday.

The contract, which runs through the 2027-28 season, carries an average annual value of $4.2 million per season.

The 27-year-old Moore, which was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2019-20 season, has 7 goals and 11 assists with a team-leading 103 shots on goal this season. Overall, he has 42 goals and 65 assists in five NHL seasons.