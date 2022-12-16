Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been reinstated by the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league announced Friday.

Vrana entered the program, which is designed to help players with a range of treatments from mental health to substance abuse, on Oct. 19. He is now available to rejoin Detroit's lineup while graduating to the follow-up care phase of his recovery.

Vrana, 26, took part in practice Friday in a blue non-contact sweater.

"For me personally, I don't feel like sharing anything [about why I was in the program]. It's my personal reasons," Vrana told reporters. "There's bigger things than hockey in life. You're going to deal with some things that are bigger than hockey or whatever it could be. It's important to make that decision [before] it's too late. You have to make some decisions that are important in your life and hockey is besides that."

Vrana appeared in only two games for Detroit before seeking help but did his best to stay in shape while away from the team. Coach Derek Lalonde said Friday that Vrana is day-to-day but has high hopes for how Vrana, who has one goal and one assist this season, can contribute when he returns.

"Goals," Lalonde said. "He's a natural finisher. His numbers prove that. ... He's one of our top guys. He only had a couple games early on, but the New Jersey win was a perfect example. We're losing, he gets one chance, goes bar-down, it's 2-2 and [he] took the game over. Goals are nice to come by; that's what he brings -- the ability to finish."

The winger had 13 goals in 26 games last season after being sidelined for 56 games following shoulder surgery. A former first-round draft choice by Washington in 2014, Vrana has 189 points in 323 career games.