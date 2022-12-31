MONCTON, New Brunswick -- Captain Luke Hughes and forward Jimmy Snuggerud each had a goal and an assist and Team USA secured the Group B title at the world junior championship Saturday night, with a 6-2 victory over Finland.

The Americans improved to 3-1 at the tournament and won their second straight after a surprising loss to Slovakia earlier in the week. The Group B championship means Team USA will stay in Moncton and play Germany in a quarterfinals matchup on Monday.

Hughes, a defenseman for the Michigan Wolverines and a first-round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils, led a balanced attack, and Snuggerud, who plays for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, scored for the third time in the past two games. A first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues, Snuggerud was named Team USA's player of the game by a tournament committee.

Trey Augustine, Team USA's 17-year-old netminder, made 29 saves en route to his third victory of the tournament. Augustine is committed to play college hockey with the Michigan State Spartans. Kaidan Mbereko, who plays at Colorado College, started against Slovakia and has the Americans' lone loss on his record.

In the other Group B finale in Moncton, Switzerland beat Slovakia 4-3 in a shootout. Rodwin Dionici, a defenseman for the Ontario Hockey League's Niagara IceDogs, beat Adam Gajan in the 10th round of the tiebreaker.

In Halifax, Nova Scotia, Team Canada played host to Sweden in Group A later Saturday night. Canada's Connor Bedard, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft this coming offseason, entered the game as the tournament's leading scorer with six goals and 14 points.

The 17-year-old Bedard's two-goal performance in Thursday's 11-0 win over Austria tied him with Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle for a Canadian-record 14 goals in junior championship history.

Earlier in Group A in Halifax, the Czech Republic defeated Germany 8-1. Jaroslav Chmelar had two goals and an assist for the Czechs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.