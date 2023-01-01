The Dallas Stars have signed 38-year-old center Joe Pavelski to a one-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

The contract is worth a base salary of $3.5 million and includes $2 million in potential performance bonuses.

Pavelski has 12 goals and 25 assists in 38 games this season. Since signing with Dallas in 2019, Pavelski has 78 goals and 122 assists in 243 games. He had 761 points in 963 games during his 13 years with the San Jose Sharks.

He has played a primary role on the Stars' most dynamic scoring line with Jason Robertson, who leads the team with 25 goals, and Roope Hintz, who is second on the team with 42 points. Hintz signed an eight-year extension with the Stars in November, while Robertson signed a four-year extension in October.

This season, Pavelski is playing on a one-year deal worth $5.5 million with $500,000 in potential bonuses.