MONCTON, New Brunswick -- Logan Cooley had three goals, and Red Savage and Cutter Gauthier had two each, as Team USA cruised past Germany, 11-1, in the world junior chanmpionship Monday, securing a spot in the tournament's semifinals.

The win was the Americans' third straight after a surprising loss to Slovakia in the preliminary round, and showed the offensive depth that many around the tournament expected from coach Rand Pecknold's club. The 10-goal margin was the largest differential in quarterfinal history for USA Hockey, and 15 Americans ended the game with at least one point.

Team USA will play either Canada or Sweden in the tournament's final four later this week.

Cooley, who plays for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and is a first-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes, scored in each period against Germany, and Pecknold used a combination of goaltenders to secure the win.

Trey Augustine, the 17-year-old netminder who is a commitment of Michigan State and has developed into Team USA's starter, worked the first two periods against Germany before giving way to Andrew Oke. Augustine made 14 saves before departing. Oke allowed a goal with 3:12 remaining in the contest.

Jimmy Snuggerud -- the star of Team USA's offense in the preliminary round who was adamant not to "take them lightly" leading up to the game against Germany -- maintained his dominance Monday. He had a goal, two assists and three shots. Snuggerud is a teammate of Cooley with the Gophers and a first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues.

In other quarterfinal action Monday, the Czech Republic defeated Switzerland, 9-1, and Sweden outlasted Finland, 3-2. Host Canada took on Slovakia in the final matchup following Team USA's win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.