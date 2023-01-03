The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday, less than three weeks after he returned to the team following a stint in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program.

Vrana is midway through a three-year, $15.75 million deal that carries a $5.25 million cap hit.

Vrana, 26, sought treatment through the league's channel -- which handles everything from substance abuse to mental health issues -- on Oct. 19. He entered the program's follow-up phase on Dec. 16, and was accordingly back on Detroit's 23-man roster.

Vrana practiced with the Red Wings from there before the club assigned him to a conditioning stint with their American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins on Dec. 27. That was meant to last just three games, through which Vrana recorded zero points and nine shots on goal.

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Monday afternoon that Vrana's AHL tenure would be extended three more games. The Red Wings also needed to waive a player in order to activate Robbi Fabbri off injured reserve. Vrana was the surprising choice to be exposed on waivers with potential to be picked up by any other team.

Vrana was expected to be a key contributor in the Red Wings offense this season. He registered a goal and an assist through Detroit's first two games, and Lalonde said when Vrana returned he would be counted upon for more goals.

Vrana has notched 98 goals and 189 points in 323 career NHL games with the Red Wings and Washington Capitals.