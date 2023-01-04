K'Andre Miller gives the Rangers their first lead in the third period as New York ends Carolina's 11-game winning streak. (1:49)

NEW YORK -- Artemi Panarin, K'Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night, snapping their 11-game winning streak.

Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves in the first meeting between the teams since New York eliminated Carolina in seven games during a second-round playoff series last May.

The Hurricanes had points in 17 straight and hadn't lost in regulation since Nov. 23.

"This one feels good," Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck said. "That's a team that's been really hot lately. They won 11 in a row, a divisional team. So, to get a win against these guys, it means a lot for our club."

Carolina led 3-2 entering the third before Panarin tied it with his 11th goal 36 seconds into the period. Miller put New York ahead 4-3 with a deflection at 10:27, beating Carolina netminder Pyotr Kochetkov for the defenseman's third of the season, assisted by Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko.

"A couple of weird goals tonight against us. But we weren't really good in the third," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "It's a tough game. I like how we started but there was just some weird kind of things that went on and we never really got going."

Panarin's goal was assisted by defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Adam Fox, who has at least one point in 26 of New York's 39 games this season.

Chytil's goal came on an empty net at 18:57, during a power play that the Hurricanes coach didn't agree with.

"I didn't know what's a penalty tonight. It was a tough night that way," Brind'Amour said. "But at the end of the day, we had power plays too, and we were no-go with it. They were the better team."

Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield put Carolina ahead 3-2 at 17:14 of the second.

The Hurricanes were 15-0-2 in their past 17 games. Their previous loss in regulation was 4-0 at home to Arizona just before Thanksgiving. Their most recent defeat was 4-3 in overtime at Anaheim on Dec. 6.

Carolina scored first when defenseman Brent Burns put the puck past Shesterkin off a scrum in front at 7:24 of the opening period. The goal was the fifth this season for the 37-year-old Burns, in his first season with the Hurricanes after 11 with San Jose. Paul Stastny and Jaccob Slavin assisted.

The Rangers tied it on the power play when Trouba scored his third at 16:26 of the first.

Carolina answered right back when Martin Necas fired a shot past Shesterkin just 16 seconds later. The goal was the 17th this season for Necas. Stastny and Andrei Svechnikov assisted. Necas has a point in six straight games.

Zibanejad scored his team-leading 19th goal at 16:45 of the second on the power play, but Chatfield put Carolina back ahead 29 seconds later. Zibanejad has points in 13 of his last 17 games.

Shesterkin wasn't at his best, but was able to regroup in the third, after a conversation with his coach.

"Shesty got the message after the second period. It was frustrating to give them those two goals -- both times we tied it up, they scored," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "You've got to be better than that, and we had chances to get the puck over the blue line and we didn't do it."

Carolina was coming off a 5-4 shootout win at New Jersey on Sunday, when the Hurricanes tied a franchise record with points in 12 consecutive road games. With the loss, Brind'Amour remained one win shy of 200.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.