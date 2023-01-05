Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot decided to use his new mask to send a not-so-subtle message to actor Ryan Reynolds about his potential ownership stake in the team.

Of course, a lack of subtlety is expected when it comes to Deadpool, the Marvel character Reynolds had embodied for two films.

Created by Frieddesigns goalie mask artist Dave Fried in Calgary, Alberta, it features Deadpool in a Senators jersey giving a thumbs-up on the right side. On the left, he's holding a Canadian flag and a cup of Tim Hortons coffee, with "SENS" in a heart on his arm. Instead of katanas on his back, there are hockey sticks. The back of the mask features Deadpool's logo.

"We came up with [the] Deadpool mask in light of the rumors that maybe Ryan Reynolds will be coming into the new ownership group. So [we] tried to entice him a little bit more to come in here and be part of the group," Talbot said, via Sportsnet.

The Senators announced they would be put up for sale in November following the death of longtime owner Eugene Melnyk in March. Reynolds, a Vancouver native who grew up in Ottawa, met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about potentially being involved in a new ownership group. Bettman said he was impressed with Reynolds.

"If we can figure out a way to have him included, I think that would be great for the Senators and great for the league," he said.

And, apparently, great for goalie masks.