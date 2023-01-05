Jake DeBrusk scores with two minutes left to give the Bruins the lead. (0:26)

Jake DeBrusk's starring role at the Winter Classic has proved costly, with the Boston Bruins putting the forward on long-term injured reserve Thursday.

The team announced that DeBrusk suffered hand and lower-body injuries in the 2-1 win over the Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday. He scored both of Boston's goals in the third period, including the game winner with about two minutes to go.

He must miss a minimum of 10 games and 24 days of the season on LTIR. The team said his recovery time is four weeks.

DeBrusk is off to the best start of his career, with 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 games. He's second on the team in goals. His career high is 27 in 2018-19.

His first half of the season has been a welcome relief after the 26-year-old requested a trade last season. General manager Don Sweeney couldn't find a taker throughout the year, even signing DeBrusk to a two-year, $8 million extension in March to help facilitate a deal.

In the summer, DeBrusk had a change of heart, and he's had a bigger role this season.