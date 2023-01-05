Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has scored so many of his 808 career goals from the left faceoff circle that it's been dubbed "The Ovi Spot" by NHL fans. Now, that spot will appear on Washington area ice rinks in celebration of his career milestones.

The Capitals Youth Hockey Development team is working with select rinks throughout the Washington, D.C., area to install "Ovi's Office" logos in the left face-off circle in each offensive zone. They'll be featured for a limited time during 2023, as the region celebrates Ovechkin surpassing 800 goals and his continued pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's 894 goal NHL record.

.@CapsYouthHockey is working with select rinks in the region to install an "Ovi's Office" logo in the ice at the top of the left face-off circle in each zone for a limited time in 2023.



Alex will surprise youth players at select rinks with a visit before their on-ice sessions. pic.twitter.com/9ahkrl6gh3 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 5, 2023

Ovechkin and the Capitals will host more than 800 children from Arlington (Va.) Public Schools at their Jan. 13 practice in celebration of that milestone. They'll receive "Ovi 800" T-shirts and take photos with the Capitals captain after the skate.

Ovechkin is also going to make surprise visits to local rinks before youth hockey practices this season. According to the Capitals, the Washington, D.C. region has seen an overall growth in hockey participation of more than 200% since Ovechkin debuted in the NHL in 2005.

Ovechkin told ESPN earlier this season that as he's grown up with the Capitals, he's seen the fans grow with him.

"I'm the oldest player in the organization. I have a couple of friends now who have kids that are like 18 years old. I remember them when they were young. And now they're cheering for us from the stands," he said.