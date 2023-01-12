Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane did not play Thursday against the Avalanche with a lower-body injury.

The team put him on injured reserve but did it retroactive to Jan. 3, so he is eligible to play Saturday against the Kraken. Though he didn't practice this week, he did skate on his own Wednesday.

Kane, 34, has missed the past two games. He told NBC Sports that he probably could have played, but with the break this week, he and the team thought it would be better to take a conservative route.

Kane's future has been the subject of intense speculation. The last-place Blackhawks are in full rebuild mode, and the former MVP is in the final year of his contract. Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson has said it's up to Kane whether he waives his no-trade clause to be dealt. He hasn't indicated one way or the other publicly.

Kane going to the IR allowed the Blackhawks to activate forward MacKenzie Entwistle who had been out with a wrist injury.