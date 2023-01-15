An 8-5 victory Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center gave the Seattle Kraken the distinction of being the first team in NHL history to sweep a road trip of at least seven games.

Defeating the Blackhawks also allowed the Kraken extend their current win streak to eight games, which started with a 4-1 victory on New Year's Day against the New York Islanders at Climate Pledge Arena before embarking on a seven-game, 13-day trip.

The eight-game winning streak is also the longest winning streak in the franchise's two-year history, and is the second time this season the Kraken have won at least seven straight games. The first streak ran from Nov. 19-Dec. 1.

Exactly how did the Kraken place themselves in such a historic position? By scoring goals, and lots of them.

Part of the narrative around the Kraken's turnaround from lottery team to playoff hopeful has been shaped by goals. The Kraken are averaging 3.66 goals per game this season, which ranks third in the NHL. A year ago, they averaged 2.6 goals per game and that ranked 28th out of 32 teams.

It's been more of the same this trip. The Kraken entered Saturday averaging 4.83 goals in the first six games of the trip, which includes scoring 18 goals in their first three games. Kraken winger Daniel Sprong opened the game with his career-best 14th goal less than three minutes into the first period before Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews tied it almost two minutes later.

Then the Kraken pulled ahead by scoring five unanswered goals in three minutes, 41 seconds, which ranks as the 15th fastest sequence a team has scored five goals, according to NHL records.

Jared McCann scored two of those goals before completing his hat trick in the third. Matty Beniers, who will represent the Kraken at the All-Star Game, also scored to grab his sixth goal in seven games to lead all rookies with 17 goals this season. The six goals were also the most the Kraken have scored in a period this season.

And if that was not enough? The victory gave the Kraken their 26th win of the regular season in 42 games and are now one win shy of tying their win total from last season.