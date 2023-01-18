EDMONTON, Alberta -- Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

The game marked the return of Oilers forward Evander Kane, who came back earlier than expected after a scary injury when he was cut on the wrist by a skate blade Nov. 8 at Tampa Bay, causing him to miss 31 games.

Following surgery, Kane was initially expected to miss three to four months.

He saw 17 minutes of ice time against the Kraken, with seven shots and two hits.

Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan, Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (25-18-3), who won for just the second time in their last eight home games. Jack Campbell made 29 saves.

McDavid leads the NHL with 38 goals. He extended his point streak to eight games and has at least one point in 25 of his last 26 games.

Daniel Sprong and Vince Dunn each had a goal for the Kraken (26-14-4), who have lost two in a row following an eight-game winning streak.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead 3:11 into the opening period on the power play as Sprong's shot hit a defender and deflected past Campbell, who was making his fourth straight start. It was Sprong's 15th of the season.

Edmonton tied it with 5:52 to play in the first as McDavid went coast-to-coast, taking on four defenders and dancing past a couple of them before taking a shot that picked the top corner past goalie Martin Jones.

The Oilers moved in front 3:15 into the second when a shot by rookie Vincent Desharnais snuck under Jones and was just sitting there before Ryan swooped in to guide in his sixth goal of the season.

Edmonton took a two-goal lead 12:30 into the second during a mad scramble in front as the puck came loose to Foegele, who sent a backhand into the net despite the fact he was sitting on the ice at the time.

There were a couple of bizarre goals to start the third.

Just 22 seconds in, Dunn unleashed a long shot that Campbell would love to have back as he flubbed it and it tipped off his glove and in.

The Oilers responded 61 seconds later, however, as Eeli Tolvanen poke-checked a puck away from Hyman, but straight into his own net past a surprised Jones. Hyman was credited with his 21st goal.

Edmonton made it 5-2 midway through the third as Dylan Holloway hit a post and the puck popped straight to McLeod at the side of the net for the easy tap-in. It was Holloway's second assist, giving him his first multipoint game in the NHL.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.