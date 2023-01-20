Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews and Boston Bruins leading scorer David Pastrnak are among the final 12 players voted into the 2023 NHL All-Star Game by fans.

The NHL All-Star Game and All-Star Skills competition will be held at FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers, in Sunrise, Fla, on Feb. 3-4. The All-Star Game will once again feature a 3-on-3 tournament between 11-player teams representing the league's four divisions.

The NHL changed the format for selecting All-Star Weekend participants this season. In previous seasons, fans voted for four captains and the NHL selected the rest of the players.

For this season's All-Star Game, NHL hockey operations selected the initial 32 players, one from each team, and the fans voted in the final 12 players. The first pool of 32 were revealed on Jan. 5. The online fan vote ran from Jan. 5-17 on the league's official website and on Twitter, where fans voted using player names, handles and hashtags from Jan. 12-14.

According to the NHL's vote totals, the final all-stars are:

Atlantic Division

Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins

Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning

Metropolitan Division

Ilya Sorokin, G, New York Islanders

Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers

Adam Fox, D, New York Rangers

Central Division

Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets

Mikko Rantanen, RW, Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche

Pacific Division

Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers

Stuart Skinner, G, Edmonton Oilers

Bo Horvat, C, Vancouver Canucks

The Rangers, Oilers and Avalanche each have three representatives at the event. The host Florida Panthers will only have one player in the game: forward Matthew Tkachuk.

The NHL All-Star Skills is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 3 on ESPN. The NHL All-Star Game will be held at 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 4 on ABC.