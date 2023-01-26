Capitals, Hurricanes unveil Stadium Series uniforms

NHL Stadium Series jerseys have never lacked audacity and boldness, and the 2023 sweaters for the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes are no exceptions.

The Hurricanes are appearing in their first outdoor game on Feb. 18 (8 ET, ABC and ESPN+), which will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, on the campus of NC State University. To mark the occasion, Adidas has created the first jersey in which the team's swirling hurricane logo has been featured on an all-black design. It's the first Hurricanes jersey not to feature any white coloring, either.

According to Adidas, many of the design elements like numbers and letters are angled to "signify the resistance of the force of a hurricane."

Washington's road white sweaters feature their secondary logo, which fans have affectionately dubbed the "Weagle." It was introduced in 2007, featuring an eagle whose wings make a "W" with the silhouette of the United States Capitol Dome on the bottom of the logo. Washington's jersey is in their traditional red, white and blue color motif. The two laces around the neck are a shoutout to the D.C. flag.

The Capitals are appearing in their fourth NHL outdoor game and second Stadium Series game. They're 3-0 in outdoor games.

The NHL began the Stadium Series in 2014 to expand its outdoor game schedule beyond the Winter Classic and the Canadian Heritage Classic. It allows games to be played in venues that might otherwise be unavailable around New Year's Day. It's also allowed teams that haven't been a part of the Winter Classic mix to play in outdoor games.

With the Hurricanes playing in the 2023 Stadium Series, and the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken scheduled for the 2024 Winter Classic, there are now only three teams yet to play in an NHL outdoor game: The Arizona Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers.