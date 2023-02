P.K. Subban and Chris Chelios react to the announcement of the NHL All-Star rosters. (2:54)

Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Connor McDavid & Co. have descended upon South Florida.

The NHL's finest will compete in a slew of events ranging from hardest shot to accuracy shooting on Friday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN+) at the home to the Florida Panthers, FLA Live Arena, and on the beach in Fort Lauderdale.

Here are all the memorable moments, sights and sounds from tendy tandem and the rest of the seven All-Star Skills competition events.