Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane said he has had discussions with his agent about teams interested in trading for him but has yet to decide whether he'll waive his no-movement clause before the NHL trade deadline.

Kane, 34, is in the final season of an eight-year contract that carries a $10.5 million salary-cap hit. With the Blackhawks in a rebuild, there has been speculation this could be his last season in Chicago, a notion Kane hasn't dispelled.

On Monday, Kane admitted he has thought about what playing for another NHL team might be like.

"I think there are definitely opportunities out there that are intriguing and could be exciting. We'll see," he said after practice.

Kane has spoken with Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson throughout the past year about his situation and the future of the team. He has also kept in contact with his agent, Pat Brisson, about his options if he chooses to waive his no-movement clause ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

"He's told me a few [teams] that have kind of reached out to him. Obviously figuring out a team that might be the best fit," he said. "But we're not really at that point there."

Kane declined to specify what kind of situation might entice him to endorse a trade.

"I don't know. I'm not sure. It's tough to decide if we're getting to that point yet. There are definitely opportunities out there that are intriguing," he said.

Kane has had an uncharacteristic down season. The right wing has 34 points in 45 games, with just nine goals. If this output continues, his goals and points per game averages would be the lowest of his 16-year NHL career.

That performance has led to reports about a nagging lower-body injury that could be affecting Kane's play.

"It's not really something that I'm thinking about or worried about. When I get on the ice, you're not really thinking about anything other than playing as well as you can," said Kane, who doesn't believe his health will be a factor in a potential deadline trade.

Kane said he has reached out to former teammate Duncan Keith about potentially leaving the only franchise he has known since the Blackhawks drafted him in 2007. Keith played 16 years in Chicago and won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks before endorsing a trade in 2021 to the Edmonton Oilers, where he played one year before retiring.

"He was happy he got to experience being in a different organization and playing closer to home. He said he really enjoyed his time in Edmonton," Kane said.

Along with Kane, Chicago captain Jonathan Toews is also in the last year of his contract and has a full no-movement clause. He hasn't stated if he'll accept a trade before the deadline.