Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will miss at least the next two games because of injury, coach Jared Bednar told reporters Thursday.

Makar briefly left Tuesday's loss to the Penguins after taking a right shoulder to the head from Pittsburgh center Jeff Carter. No penalty was called on the play.

He won't play in the final two games of the Avalanche's three-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday and Florida Panthers on Saturday.

The Conn Smythe Trophy winner as last season's playoff MVP for the reigning Stanley Cup champion, Makar has 13 goals and 32 assists in 45 games in 2022-23.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.