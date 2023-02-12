OTTAWA, Ontario -- Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is out indefinitely after tearing the medial collateral ligament in both of his knees during a game against Edmonton, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Sunday.

Forsberg was injured late in the third period Saturday when Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers winger Zach Hyman on top of the goaltender during a scramble. Forsberg had to be removed from the ice on a stretcher.

The 30-year-old Forsberg has an 11-11-2 record and a .902 save percentage in 28 appearances this season.

The Senators also announced after practice Sunday that defenseman Jake Sanderson will miss at least two weeks with an upper-body injury sustained in the 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

Sanderson left the game after taking a hit from Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais in the third period.

The rookie has four goals and 18 assists in 52 games.