Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will be a healthy scratch for the remainder of this week as trade talks continue, the team announced Monday.
Coach Andre Tourigny informed the media after the Coyotes' morning skate in Nashville that Chychrun will remain out of the lineup. He was scratched for their 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday for what the team called "trade-related reasons."
Chychrun, 24, has 28 points in 36 games for Arizona, having missed games this season recovering from offseason wrist surgery.
He requested a trade from the rebuilding Coyotes last season and became a coveted player for other teams, thanks to his age and a contract that carries a $4.6 million cap hit through 2024-25. Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong has been seeking two first-round picks, or a pick and a player who is equivalent to a first-rounder, as well as other prospects.
Sources told ESPN that the Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings have engaged in trade talks regarding Chychrun in the past few days. The Kings have had interest in trading for Chychrun dating to last season. Los Angeles owns its own first-round pick for the next three seasons and has several players who were taken in the first round: Defenseman Brandt Clarke (eighth, 2021), center Quinton Byfield (second, 2020), forward Alex Turcotte (fifth, 2019), defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (22nd, 2019), Rasmus Kupari (20th, 2018), forward Lias Andersson (seventh, 2017) and forward Gabe Vilardi (11th, 2017).
A message to Chychrun's agent, Andy Scott, seeking comment was not returned. The NHL trade deadline if March 3 at 3 p.m. ET.