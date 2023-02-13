Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will be a healthy scratch for the remainder of this week as trade talks continue, the team announced Monday.

Coach Andre Tourigny informed the media after the Coyotes' morning skate in Nashville that Chychrun will remain out of the lineup. He was scratched for their 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday for what the team called "trade-related reasons."

Chychrun, 24, has 28 points in 36 games for Arizona, having missed games this season recovering from offseason wrist surgery.