Defenseman Mikey Anderson on Wednesday became the latest player to sign a long-term deal with the Los Angeles Kings, getting an eight-year, $33 million extension with the team through the 2030-31 season, it was announced.

The contract for the 23-year-old Anderson carries a $4.125 million annual average value. He was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, having been on a one-year bridge deal worth $1 million following the expiration of his entry-level contract.

The deal also comes with Anderson having what has been the strongest campaign of his career to date with two goals, 13 points and averaging 21:49 in ice time over 55 games.

Signing Anderson also means the Kings now have six players who will have at least three years remaining on their current deals. Forward Trevor Moore signed a five-year extension worth $4.2 million AAV in December, while forward Kevin Fiala agreed in June to a seven-year pact carrying a $7.875 million AAV after he arrived in an offseason trade with the Minnesota Wild.

The Kings used a 2017 fourth-round pick to select Anderson, who then emerged into one of their most promising prospects while having starred for two seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth while also representing the United States at consecutive IIHF World Junior Championships. He spent the majority of his first professional season playing for the Kings' AHL affiliate before he became a full-time NHL player during the 2020-21 season.

From there, Anderson established himself as a top-four defenseman who went on to partner with 2016 Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty on the Kings' top defensive pairing. This season has seen Anderson and Doughty be among the number of significant contributors who have helped the Kings in what has become a competitive Pacific Division race.

Entering Wednesday, the Kings are one point out of first in the division while being in the cadre of four Pacific teams that are within three points of each other in the standings.