DETROIT -- The Red Wings have signed defenseman Olli Maatta to a two-year, $6 million extension to keep him under contract through the 2024-25 season.

The Red Wings announced the deal Thursday, two weeks before the NHL trade deadline.

Maatta, 28, has five goals and 17 points, his first season with Detroit, entering Thursday night's game in Calgary. He previously played for Pittsburgh, Chicago and Los Angeles.

He has scored five goals and has 27 points in 85 playoff games, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.