The ABC Hockey Saturday slate continues this weekend with the 2023 NHL Stadium Series event, with the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium, the home of NC State football.

It's the 37th regular-season outdoor game for the league, and you can catch all of the action from Raleigh, North Carolina, live on ABC and ESPN+, as well as a special alternative telecast on ESPN+, starting at 8 ET.

To help get you ready for the game, we've put together a guide on all the key players to watch for each team, including in-depth statistical insights from ESPN Stats & Information, and more.

Capitals

ESPN Power Rankings: 15

Leading scorer: Alex Ovechkin, 54 points in 54 games

2021-22 record: 28-23-6, fifth in Metro Division

The Caps will be without Alex Ovechkin for this game, as he is away from the team for personal reasons. The Caps are 23-22-4 in 49 regular-season games without Ovechkin in the lineup since his debut in 2005-06.

Ovechkin has been on the ice for 96.1% of the team's power-play time this season, by far the highest in the NHL (the next highest is Leon Draisaitl at 80.6%). He's taken 111 shot attempts on the power play this season, which is second behind David Pastrnak (114), and his 73 power-play shots on goal ranks tied for second with Mika Zibanejad, trailing only Pastrnak (84).

Evgeny Kuznetsov is the team's leading point scorer since the start of the 2023 calendar year (two goals, nine assists).

Kuznetsov has been held to just eight goals this season, and his goals-per-game rate of 0.15 would be the second lowest of his career (0.14 in 2014-15). Kuznetsov has been a tad unlucky this season. Out of 141 forwards who have taken 100 shots on goal this season, Kuznetsov ranks 137th in shooting percentage at 6.4%, which would be a career low.

Darcy Kuemper has not received much from the offensive side in his games. Kuemper ranks 48th out of 54 qualifying goalies in goals in support average, at 2.62 per game.

His biggest strength has been stopping shots off the rush, posting the league's fifth-best save percentage in that situation among qualifying goalies (minimum 17 games played) at .942. He's been right around league average when facing shots through traffic, with a save percentage of .918.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Kuemper has a .920 save percentage, which is virtually tied with Andrei Vasilevskiy for fourth best among goalies with 100 games played (Igor Shesterkin: .925; Ben Bishop: .923; Ilya Sorokin: .923).

Hurricanes

ESPN Power Rankings: 2

Leading scorer: Sebastian Aho, 48 points in 47 games

2021-22 record: 36-10-8, first in Metro Division