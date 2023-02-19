For the second straight season, the New York Rangers have traded for forward Tyler Motte, acquiring him this time from the Ottawa Senators.

The Rangers added Motte on Sunday in exchange for forward Julien Gauthier and a conditional 2023 seventh-round draft pick. The pick would become a sixth-rounder if the Rangers reach the second round of the playoffs.

Motte is a bottom-six forward and strong penalty killer who has three goals and six assists in 38 games this season.

The 27-year-old had two goals in the 2022 playoffs after being acquired by the Rangers last March from Vancouver. He signed a one-year contract with the Senators less than a month before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Gauthier, 25, has six goals and three assists in 40 games this season. He had been with the Rangers since a February 2020 trade from the Carolina Hurricanes.