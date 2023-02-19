CHICAGO -- Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews, 34, hasn't played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness.

"It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms," Toews said in a statement released by the team. "In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization."

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson told ESPN's Emily Kaplan on Sunday that with the uncertainty over Toews' health, he will not be traded. The NHL's trading deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Toews missed the 2020-21 season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.

He has spent his entire career with Chicago, winning three Stanley Cup titles. He is eligible for free agency after this season.

He had 12 goals and 25 assists in 71 games when he returned to action last year, and he had looked stronger this season. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games for the last-place Blackhawks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.