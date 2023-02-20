Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny left Monday's 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury, the team announced during the third period.

Konecny was shoved from behind into the boards by Calgary defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. He slid along the ice for a few seconds, on his stomach, before skating off to the Flyers' locker room. Training staff went with him, as the veteran was hunched over.

A bright spot in a rebuilding season for the Flyers, Konecny has 27 goals and has been a consistent presence up front for a club that has lacked offense in coach John Tortorella's first season.

Konecny opened the scoring with a tally in the first period against the Flames. It was assisted by Noah Cates and Tony DeAngelo.

The Flyers will take on the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

"Guys are going to have to step up in different situations if we need it, Flyers forward Scott Laughton said. "I'm just hoping he'll be OK."