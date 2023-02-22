Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has returned to D.C. and joined practice Wednesday.

Ovechkin has been away from the team since Feb 14, going home to Russia after the death of his father, Mikhail Ovechkin.

The Capitals have told Ovechkin to take all the time he needs -- especially after a long and emotional trip -- but the winger is expected to return to the lineup either Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks or Saturday against the New York Rangers, sources told ESPN. Both are home games for Washington.

The Capitals have gone 0-4 in Ovechkin's absence, including a blowout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at the Stadium Series game.

Ovechkin's father had been a fixture around the Capitals' training facility and games, especially during his son's early years in the NHL. Mikhail Ovechkin died after a long illness. He was 71.