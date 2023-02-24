The NHL trade deadline for the 2022-23 season is March 3 at 3 p.m. ET. While the final day is always a furious onslaught of trades, there have already been some major deals, including Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers and Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Many other big names are potentially on the move, including Patrick Kane, Timo Meier, Jakob Chychrun, Erik Karlsson and Tyler Bertuzzi.
Consider this your one-stop shop for all the deals already made -- and buzz on what could come next.
Feb. 23
Bruins get: D Dmitry Orlov, F Garnet Hathaway
Capitals get: F Craig Smith, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick
Wild get: 2023 fifth-round pick (BOS)
Ducks get: F Josiah Slavin
Blackhawks get: F Hunter Drew
Feb. 22
Blackhawks get: D Nikita Zaitsev, 2023 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick
Senators get: Future considerations
Golden Knights get: D Dysin Mayo
Coyotes get: D Shea Weber, 2023 fifth-round pick
Feb. 19
Rangers get: F Tyler Motte
Senators get: F Julien Gauthier, 2023 seventh-round pick
Feb. 17
Maple Leafs get: F Ryan O'Reilly, F Noel Acciari, F Josh Pillar
Blues get: F Mikhail Abramov, F Adam Gaudette, 2023 first-round pick (TOR), 2023 third-round pick (OTT), 2024 second-round pick (TOR)
Wild get: 2025 fourth-round pick (TOR)
Feb. 9
Rangers get: F Vladimir Tarasenko, D Niko Mikkola
Blues get: F Sammy Blais, D Hunter Skinner, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick
Feb. 5
Kraken get: D Jaycob Megna
Sharks get: 2023 fourth-round pick
Jan. 30
Islanders get: F Bo Horvat
Canucks get: F Anthony Beauvillier, F Aatu Raty, 2023 first-round pick
Jan. 25
Avalanche get: F Matt Nieto, D Ryan Merkley
Sharks get: F Jacob MacDonald, F Martin Kaut
Jan. 18
Red Wings get: F Jasper Weatherby
Sharks get: F Kyle Criscuolo
Dec. 19
Ducks get: D Michael Del Zotto
Red Wings get: F Danny O'Regan
Red Wings get: D Michael Del Zotto
Panthers get: F Givani Smith
Maple Leafs get: F Dryden Hunt
Avalanche get: F Denis Malgin
Nov. 23
Wild get: F Ryan Reaves
Rangers get: 2025 fifth-round pick
Maple Leafs get: D Conor Timmins
Coyotes get: F Curtis Douglas
Oct. 28
Canucks get: D Ethan Bear, F Lane Pederson
Hurricanes get: 2023 fifth-round pick
Oct. 27
Canucks get: F Jack Studnicka
Bruins get: G Michael DiPietro, D Jonathan Myrenberg
Oct. 26
Flyers get: F Evan Barratt
Blackhawks get: D Cooper Zech
Canadiens get: D Nicolas Beaudin
Blackhawks get: F Cameron Hillis
Oct. 9
Oilers get: F Klim Kostin
Blues get: D Dmitri Samorukov
Oct. 7
Canucks get: D Riley Stillman
Blackhawks get: F Jason Dickinson, 2024 second-round pick