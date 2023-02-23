Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen will miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery on his right leg Wednesday, the team announced.

Johansen was helped to the locker room late in the second period of Tuesday's win over the Canucks after the skate of Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes appeared to clip the back of his right leg. Johansen left the arena on crutches with his right foot in a boot, putting no weight on the leg.

The Predators said Johansen will miss about 12 weeks because of the injury, putting off any potential return until deep into the playoffs in mid-May. Nashville entered Thursday seven points back of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Johansen has 12 goals and 16 assists and had not missed a Predators game this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.