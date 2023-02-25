The Winnipeg Jets, looking to boost their goal scoring for their stretch run, acquired veteran forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators, a source told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski on Saturday, in exchange for a draft choice.

Niederreiter, 30, who signed a two-year deal with the Predators last summer, brings with him a $4 million average-annual value. He is a trusted finisher up front, and can add to an already deep offense the Jets have built in a clogged postseason race. The Predators will receive a 2024 second-round pick to complete the deal, a source said.

Winnipeg is in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and often has trouble attracting free agents during the summer signing period. Adding Niederreiter with a deal that covers next season as well, gives the Jets an opportunity to find the right wing's fit in the offense, all with a manageable salary-cap hit.

Niederreiter had 18 goals and 28 points for a Nashville team that has struggled to keep pace in the West playoff race. A native of Chur, Switzerland, the veteran had 24 goals and 44 points last season with the Carolina Hurricanes, one of four other clubs that he's played for since his NHL debut in 2010.

The first goal Niederreiter will score as a Jet will be the 200th of his career.