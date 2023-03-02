How to watch 2023 NHL trade deadline on ESPN, ESPN+

The NHL trade deadline for the 2022-23 season is on March 3 at 3 p.m. ET. As reported by ESPN staff, there have already been some major pre-deadline deals, including Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers, Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils, and Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs. More surprises are sure to unfold on the day of the actual deadline. ESPN will be on top of the latest updates.

How can I watch dedicated 2023 NHL trade deadline coverage on-air?

ESPN will be offering two programs with expert coverage:

TradeCentre will air from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on ESPN+. ESPN collaborates on this broadcast every year with partners in Canada at TSN. You can access it here.

The Point: Trade Deadline Special will air from 1-4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 & ESPN+. This broadcast will be hosted by John Buccigross and feature analysts Ray Ferraro, Kevin Weekes, and Emily Kaplan. You can access it here.

Why is this 2023 NHL trade deadline important?

Many big names in hockey are potentially on the move, including Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes, Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks, and Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks.

How can I access more of ESPN's hockey coverage?

You can catch up on all of the latest NHL news here.