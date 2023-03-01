Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is signing an extension for eight years with an $8.7 million AAV, sources told ESPN.

Larkin, 26, leads the Red Wings in scoring this season with 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points in 59 games. In 563 career NHL games over eight seasons, all with Detroit, he has scored 169 goals and 246 assists.

Larkin in the final year of a five-year, $30.5 million contract ($6.1 million AAV) he signed in 2018 after his entry-level deal.

The extension, which will be made official Wednesday, ends prolonged negotiations between Larkin's camp and Detroit GM Steve Yzerman. It will be viewed as a win for Larkin, who wanted to play only for the Red Wings and ends up being compensated along with other top centers in the NHL.

Larkin, who was born in Michigan, played at the University of Michigan and was drafted by the Red Wings at No. 15 in 2014, has played his entire career in the state of Michigan. The 26-year-old made his debut for the Red Wings in the 2015-16 season, the last year of Detroit's 25-year consecutive playoff streak.

The Red Wings have not made the playoffs since, but they are in the mix for a spot with six weeks to go in the regular season.