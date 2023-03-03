The Dallas Stars have acquired forward Max Domi and goaltender Dylan Wells from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for goaltender Anton Khudobin and a 2025 second-round pick, the teams announced Thursday night.

Domi, 28, is in the midst of a bounce-back season and was taking up major minutes up front for the rebuilding Blackhawks.

After struggling to score the past four seasons -- finishing with no more than nine goals in any of those campaigns -- Domi, a former first-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes, found his footing in Chicago. Through Thursday, Domi had 18 goals and 49 points for the Blackhawks, and was averaging 18:17 time on the ice, which was on pace for a career high.

A nine-year veteran, Domi has already played on an uncharacteristically high amount of teams. After four seasons with the Coyotes, he spent two with the Montreal Canadiens, one with the Carolina Hurricanes and two different stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets before settling in with the Blackhawks.

Domi, the son of former NHL enforcer Tie Domi, signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks last summer, carrying a $3 million salary cap hit. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.