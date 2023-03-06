Now that the trade deadline has passed, the rush to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs begins in earnest. Each day until the final day of the regular season, we'll bring you updated playoff standings and projections, the game schedule, scores from the night before and the current draft lottery outlook, with Connor Bedard sitting as the prize for the team that wins the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft.
But before all of that, let's hone in today on the race for the two wild-card spots in the Western Conference.
Following Sunday's action, the Colorado Avalanche have jumped into third place in the Central Division with 74 points, with the Winnipeg Jets sliding back into the second wild-card spot. The first wild-card spot is occupied by the Edmonton Oilers (76 points).
Tonight, the Oilers will be paying a visit to the Buffalo Sabres in a game exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, as the Oilers continue their push for a slot in the Pacific Division seeds, or a wild card at least. The Jets will take on the San Jose Sharks.
The Nashville Predators -- who traded away Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund -- are six points behind Winnipeg heading into tonight's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. FiveThirtyEight gives them a 38% chance of making the postseason.
Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames -- who won the Pacific Division crown last season, before a summer of roster upheaval -- are seven points out, with a 15% chance at the playoffs. They will take on the Dallas Stars tonight, a club looking to tighten its hold on the top spot in the Central Division.
As we enter the final stretch of the 2022-23 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken
Monday's games
Monday's games
Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 PM (ESPN+/Hulu)
San Jose Sharks at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 PM
Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars, 8:30 PM
Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks, 9 PM
Washington Capitals at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 PM
Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks, 10:30 PM
Sunday's scoreboard
Carolina Hurricanes 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 0
Philadelphia Flyers 3, Detroit Red Wings 1
Vegas Golden Knights 4, Montreal Canadiens 3
New Jersey Devils-Arizona Coyotes
Seattle Kraken-Colorado Avalanche
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins
Points: 103
Regulation wins: 42
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 20
Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 19
Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 21
Next game: vs. EDM (Monday)
Playoff chances: 30%
Tragic number: 39
Ottawa Senators
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Next game: @ CHI (Monday)
Playoff chances: 17%
Tragic number: 37
Florida Panthers
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 30%
Tragic number: 33
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. CHI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 32
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 23
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 21
Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New Jersey Devils
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 20
Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 19
Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 41%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 20
Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 69%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: @ LA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 14%
Tragic number: 33
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 26
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 13
Central Division
Dallas Stars
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 95%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 21
Next game: vs. SJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)
Playoff chances: 74%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 22
Next game: @ VAN (Monday)
Playoff chances: 38%
Tragic number: 38
St. Louis Blues
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Next game: @ ARI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 25
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. STL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 16
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Next game: vs. OTT (Monday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 13
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 19
Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. WSH (Monday)
Playoff chances: 95%
Tragic number: N/A
Seattle Kraken
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. ANA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 96%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 18
Next game: @ BUF (Monday)
Playoff chances: 91%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: @ DAL (Monday)
Playoff chances: 15%
Tragic number: 31
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Next game: vs. NSH (Monday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 21
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: @ SEA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 14
San Jose Sharks
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: @ WPG (Monday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 12
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 15
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
3. San Jose Sharks
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 14
4. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 11
5. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 16
6. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 16
7. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 17
8. St. Louis Blues
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 19
9. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
10. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 22
11. Calgary Flames
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 22
12. Nashville Predators
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
13. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
14. Washington Capitals
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
15. Ottawa Senators
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 25
16. Florida Panthers
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 27
Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:
Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that brought Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.