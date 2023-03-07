There are some who say that the Western Conference playoff race is merely about the order in which the eight teams currently in playoff position will finish. The numbers from FiveThirtyEight back that up to some degree, as only two non-playoff teams currently have playoff chances greater than 1%: the Nashville Predators, at 34%, and the Calgary Flames, at 22%.
The East is an entirely different story.
Yes, the Eastern powerhouses all loaded up, so it's unclear whether one of the wild cards will be able to mount much of a challenge against the Boston Bruins or Carolina Hurricanes in a seven-game series. But, at least we'll have an exciting race to the finish.
As of today, the New York Islanders (72 points in 65 games, 91-point pace) and Pittsburgh Penguins (71 points in 62 games, a 94-point pace) hold the coveted final two spots. There are four teams nipping at their proverbial heels:
The Buffalo Sabres have 68 points through 62 games after a narrow loss against the Oilers Monday night. They play in a game of massive importance tonight, as they'll visit the Isles in an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive broadcast. Following that, 10 of their final 19 games will be played against teams currently in playoff position (nine of which are current Eastern playoff teams).
Buffalo's penultimate game of the season is against the Ottawa Senators. The Sens, fresh off their trade for defenseman Jakob Chychrun, had rattled off five straight wins prior to Monday's loss to the Blackhawks, and sit at 68 points through 63 games. They'll play current playoff teams in 12 of their final 19 contests.
Following their Presidents' Trophy last season, the Florida Panthers have had quite the diminished returns this season. But with 68 points through 64 games, they are also still in the mix. Eight of their remaining 18 games are against current playoff clubs; they'll also play Ottawa twice, Buffalo once, and our final contestants once as well.
Those final contestants are the Washington Capitals, who you'll remember were the ones trading players away ahead of the deadline. Nevertheless, through 65 games, they are at 68 points, and 11 of their final 17 are against teams in playoff position today.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Winnipeg Jets
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Colorado Avalanche
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken
Tuesday's games
Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes, 9 p.m.
San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
Monday's scoreboard
Edmonton Oilers 3, Buffalo Sabres 2
San Jose Sharks 3, Winnipeg Jets 2 (OT)
Calgary Flames 5, Dallas Stars 4
Chicago Blackhawks 5, Ottawa Senators 0
Los Angeles Kings 4, Washington Capitals 2
Vancouver Canucks 4, Nashville Predators 3 (SO)
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins
Points: 103
Regulation wins: 42
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 20
Points pace: 136
Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 19
Points pace: 109
Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 19
Points pace: 103
Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Points pace: 90
Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 24%
Tragic number: 37
Ottawa Senators
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 89
Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 11%
Tragic number: 35
Florida Panthers
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 87
Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 35%
Tragic number: 33
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 85
Next game: vs. CHI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 2%
Tragic number: 32
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 73
Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 23
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 21
Points pace: 121
Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
New Jersey Devils
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 20
Points pace: 116
Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 19
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 17
Points pace: 91
Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 46%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 20
Points pace: 94
Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 74%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 86
Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 11%
Tragic number: 31
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 77
Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 26
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 60
Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 13
Central Division
Dallas Stars
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 18
Points pace: 104
Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 19
Points pace: 102
Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 94%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 18
Points pace: 96
Next game: vs. MIN (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 67%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 21
Points pace: 100
Next game: vs. SJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 21
Points pace: 93
Next game: @ ARI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 34%
Tragic number: 37
St. Louis Blues
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Points pace: 78
Next game: @ ARI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 25
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 68
Next game: vs. STL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 16
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 64
Next game: @ DET (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 13
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 19
Points pace: 107
Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 104
Next game: @ COL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 97%
Tragic number: N/A
Seattle Kraken
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 19
Points pace: 102
Next game: vs. ANA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 96%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 17
Points pace: 98
Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 94%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 88
Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 22%
Tragic number: 31
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 74
Next game: vs. ANA (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 21
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 11
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 65
Next game: @ SEA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 14
San Jose Sharks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Points pace: 64
Next game: @ COL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 12
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 15
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 14
3. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 11
4. San Jose Sharks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
5. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 16
6. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 17
7. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 16
8. St. Louis Blues
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 19
9. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
10. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 22
11. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
12. Washington Capitals
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
13. Ottawa Senators
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 25
14. Florida Panthers
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 27
15. Calgary Flames
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 23
16. Nashville Predators
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:
Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that brought Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.