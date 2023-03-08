        <
          NHL playoff standings update: Wild, Jets continue battle

          play
          Penguins score 5 unanswered goals to come back and win in OT (2:12)

          The Penguins rally from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Blue Jackets in overtime 5-4. (2:12)

          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          Both the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets appear to be on their way to the postseason. FiveThirtyEight projects the Wild's playoff chances at 93%, with the Jets' at 65%.

          Amid quite a bit of chaos in the Western Conference playoff race, these two clubs from the prairie could well be the ones facing off as the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds representing the Central Division in the first round.

          Tonight's matchup (7:30 p.m. ET, available via NHL Power Play on ESPN+) is the third of four games in the season series between the two teams. Minnesota has won both prior matchups handily -- 6-1 on Nov. 23 and 4-1 on Dec. 27.

          Will the Jets' deadline additions make any difference? Or will the Wild continue to own their Northern neighbors? Tonight will be another clue in the slowly unraveling mystery of the Central seeding race.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken

          Wednesday's games

          Note: All times Eastern.

          Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
          Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m.
          Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m. (TNT)

          Tuesday's scoreboard

          Toronto Maple Leafs 4, New Jersey Devils 3
          Florida Panthers 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1
          Carolina Hurricanes 4, Montreal Canadiens 3 (SO)
          Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 4 (OT)
          Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Philadelphia Flyers 2
          New York Islanders 3, Buffalo Sabres 2
          Calgary Flames 1, Minnesota Wild 0 (SO)
          Arizona Coyotes 6, St. Louis Blues 2
          Colorado Avalanche 6, San Jose Sharks 0
          Seattle Kraken 5, Anaheim Ducks 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 136
          Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 88
          Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 39%
          Tragic number: 31

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 15%
          Tragic number: 33

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 9%
          Tragic number: 33

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: vs. CHI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 30

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 73
          Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 20

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 122
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 115
          Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 52%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: vs. NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 76%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 10%
          Tragic number: 29

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 76
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 22

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: @ WPG (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 93%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 96
          Next game: vs. MIN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 65%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 21
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: @ ARI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 33%
          Tragic number: 36

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 77
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 22

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 69
          Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 15

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 64
          Next game: @ DET (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 96%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 96%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 98
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 93%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 29%
          Tragic number: 30

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 74
          Next game: vs. ANA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 20

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 11
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 64
          Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 11

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 63
          Next game: @ STL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 11

          4. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          5. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 17

          6. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 16

          7. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22

          11. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24

          12. Washington Capitals

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24

          13. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24

          15. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 28

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23

          Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that brought Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.