Report: Senators trade could eclipse record

The Ottawa Senators' sale is reaching another pinnacle.

Sportico reported on Thursday that the Senators have received bids from nine different groups interested in purchasing the club, with some valuations going north of $900 million.

If the Senators were to sell for over $900 million it would be the richest transaction in league history. Fenway Sports Group previously purchased the Pittsburgh Penguins for $900 million in 2021.

Prospective buyers have included a consortium led by Toronto-based real estate developer The Remington Group and actor Ryan Reynolds, billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel and investor Michael Andlauer. Bidders are expected to be narrowed in the coming days.

Ottawa is in the sale process following the death of owner Eugene Melynk last year. Prior to his passing, the Senators had begun looking at a new arena location to take the team from suburban Kanata, Ontario into downtown Ottawa. In June, the club signed a memorandum of understanding for a new arena at the LeBreton Flats site.

It's no guarantee a new building will come to fruition, but the agreement boosts Ottawa's possible sale price for any new owner expected to explore an alternate venue.

While the NHL would like to have Ottawa's sale completed by mid-summer, there is no formal end date on the overall process.