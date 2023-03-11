        <
        >

          NHL playoff standings update: Bruins, Penguins look to bounce back

          Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images
          7:45 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN.
          As the Eastern Conference playoff matchups take shape, one of the potential pairings in the first round is Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins. Both clubs are coming off tough losses on Thursday night, and both play afternoon games today.

          The Bruins will play host to the Detroit Red Wings (1 ET, ABC and ESPN+) in a contest that will see Tyler Bertuzzi skate against his former teammates for the first time since coming to Boston ahead of the trade deadline. The B's defeated the Red Wings 5-1 back on Oct. 27, and the clubs will play again tomorrow afternoon in Detroit. Boston is a country mile ahead of the field in terms of playoff positioning, so it'd take quite a losing streak for them to fall out of the No. 1 seed.

          Pittsburgh is in no such safe haven, as they're battling the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals for a wild-card spot. Thursday's loss to the Isles didn't help, but they did make it to overtime to earn a loser point. Generally speaking, a team that is 15 points behind you in the standings wouldn't offer much of a threat; however, the Penguins have their Keystone State rival Philadelphia Flyers on the slate today (3:30 ET, ABC and ESPN+), and there's always a little more heat involved in these clashes.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken

          Saturday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
          Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
          New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres, 5 p.m.
          Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
          Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
          New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Washington Capitals at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
          Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Friday's scoreboard

          Florida Panthers 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (OT)
          Anaheim Ducks 3, Calgary Flames 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 134
          Next game: vs. DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 40%
          Tragic number: 30

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 13%
          Tragic number: 32

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 87
          Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 7%
          Tragic number: 30

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 29

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 73
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 18

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 122
          Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 115
          Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 61%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 71%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: @ NYI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 7%
          Tragic number: 27

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 74
          Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 19

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 102
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 99
          Next game: vs. ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 63%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 28%
          Tragic number: 34

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 78
          Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 22

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 71
          Next game: @ COL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 15

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 63
          Next game: @ FLA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 96%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 99
          Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 88
          Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 21%
          Tragic number: 28

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 76
          Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 20

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 66
          Next game: @ CGY (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 12

          5. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 18

          6. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 17

          7. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 16

          8. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 20

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23

          11. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24

          12. Washington Capitals

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24

          13. Nashville Predators

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24

          14. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23

          16. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 28

          Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that brought Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.