It was a furious Saturday of action around the NHL, as 30 of 32 teams were in action. That included the two teams sitting atop the Metropolitan Division -- the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils -- a duo that will square off Sunday night (7 ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+) for the final time in the regular season.
Each club has one regulation win thus far, and the Canes took a shootout victory on New Year's Day. Taking a quick gander at the Metro standings, the Canes are two points ahead leading into the game, with one game in hand and one extra regulation win this season.
Both teams are all but locks to reach the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. But their journeys will take quite different paths based on their respective finishes. The division leader will (likely) take on the East's No. 1 wild card -- potentially the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres or Washington Capitals -- while the second-place team will earn a first-round series against the superstar-laden (and Igor Shesterkin-backstopped) New York Rangers.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Pittsburgh Penguins
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken
Sunday's games
Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)
New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. (TNT)
Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
Ottawa Senators at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's scoreboard
Boston Bruins 3, Detroit Red Wings 2
Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 1
New Jersey Devils 3, Montreal Canadiens 1
Dallas Stars 4, Seattle Kraken 3 (OT)
New York Rangers 2, Buffalo Sabres 1 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche 3, Arizona Coyotes 2 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights 4, Carolina Hurricanes 0
St. Louis Blues 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 2
Winnipeg Jets 5, Florida Panthers 4 (OT)
Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Chicago Blackhawks 1
Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Edmonton Oilers 4
Washington Capitals 5, New York Islanders 1
Vancouver Canucks 5, Ottawa Senators 2
Nashville Predators, 2, Los Angeles Kings 1 (SO)
Minnesota Wild 5, San Jose Sharks 2
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
x - Boston Bruins
Points: 105
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 18
Points pace: 135
Next game: @ DET (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 111
Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 16
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 89
Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 41%
Tragic number: 27
Ottawa Senators
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 88
Next game: @ CGY (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 9%
Tragic number: 28
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 87
Next game: @ TOR (Monday)
Playoff chances: 7%
Tragic number: 27
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 85
Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 25
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 72
Next game: vs. COL (Monday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 14
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 18
Points pace: 120
Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New Jersey Devils
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 17
Points pace: 116
Next game: vs. CAR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 17
Points pace: 105
Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 17
Points pace: 96
Next game: vs. NYR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 80%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 92
Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 49%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 87
Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 13%
Tragic number: 25
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 73
Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 15
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 59
Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5
Central Division
Dallas Stars
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 16
Points pace: 106
Next game: @ SEA (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 16
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ ARI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 18
Points pace: 100
Next game: @ MTL (Monday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 16
Points pace: 96
Next game: @ TB (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 68%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Points pace: 92
Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 31%
Tragic number: 32
St. Louis Blues
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 80
Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 20
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 71
Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 12
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 62
Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 16
Points pace: 107
Next game: @ STL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 15
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Seattle Kraken
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 16
Points pace: 101
Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)
Playoff chances: 94%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 98
Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 96%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 88
Next game: vs. OTT (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 16%
Tragic number: 26
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 77
Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 18
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 66
Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 8
San Jose Sharks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 61
Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 3
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 15
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
3. San Jose Sharks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
4. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 12
5. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 18
6. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 17
7. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
8. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 17
9. St. Louis Blues
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
10. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 23
11. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
12. Ottawa Senators
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
13. Calgary Flames
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 23
14. Nashville Predators
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
15. Washington Capitals
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
16. Florida Panthers*
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 28
Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:
Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.