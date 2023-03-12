It was a furious Saturday of action around the NHL, as 30 of 32 teams were in action. That included the two teams sitting atop the Metropolitan Division -- the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils -- a duo that will square off Sunday night (7 ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+) for the final time in the regular season.

Each club has one regulation win thus far, and the Canes took a shootout victory on New Year's Day. Taking a quick gander at the Metro standings, the Canes are two points ahead leading into the game, with one game in hand and one extra regulation win this season.

Both teams are all but locks to reach the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. But their journeys will take quite different paths based on their respective finishes. The division leader will (likely) take on the East's No. 1 wild card -- potentially the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres or Washington Capitals -- while the second-place team will earn a first-round series against the superstar-laden (and Igor Shesterkin-backstopped) New York Rangers.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's games

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Pittsburgh Penguins

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken

Sunday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's scoreboard

Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

Boston Bruins 3, Detroit Red Wings 2

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 1

New Jersey Devils 3, Montreal Canadiens 1

Dallas Stars 4, Seattle Kraken 3 (OT)

New York Rangers 2, Buffalo Sabres 1 (OT)

Colorado Avalanche 3, Arizona Coyotes 2 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Carolina Hurricanes 0

St. Louis Blues 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Winnipeg Jets 5, Florida Panthers 4 (OT)

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Edmonton Oilers 4

Washington Capitals 5, New York Islanders 1

Vancouver Canucks 5, Ottawa Senators 2

Nashville Predators, 2, Los Angeles Kings 1 (SO)

Minnesota Wild 5, San Jose Sharks 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Boston Bruins

Points: 105

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 18

Points pace: 135

Next game: @ DET (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 111

Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 16

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 89

Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 41%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 88

Next game: @ CGY (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 9%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 87

Next game: @ TOR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 7%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 85

Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 1%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 72

Next game: vs. COL (Monday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 14

Metropolitan Division

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 18

Points pace: 120

Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 116

Next game: vs. CAR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 17

Points pace: 105

Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 17

Points pace: 96

Next game: vs. NYR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 80%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 92

Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 49%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 87

Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 13%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 73

Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 59

Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 5

Central Division

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 16

Points pace: 106

Next game: @ SEA (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 16

Points pace: 103

Next game: @ ARI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 18

Points pace: 100

Next game: @ MTL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

The NHL's top 10 players by position A panel of NHL players, coaches, GMs and other front-office personnel ranked the best players at each position: • Goalies

• Defensemen

• Wingers

• Centers

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 16

Points pace: 96

Next game: @ TB (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 68%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Points pace: 92

Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 31%

Tragic number: 32

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 80

Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 71

Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 62

Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 5

Pacific Division

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 16

Points pace: 107

Next game: @ STL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 15

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 16

Points pace: 101

Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 94%

Tragic number: N/A

Watch NHL games on ESPN networks This season will include 103 exclusive regular-season games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC. More than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available to ESPN+ subscribers via NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

• How to watch

• Subscribe to ESPN+

• Stream the NHL on ESPN

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 98

Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 96%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 88

Next game: vs. OTT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 16%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 77

Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 66

Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 8

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 61

Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 3

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16: