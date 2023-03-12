        <
          NHL playoff standings update: Hurricanes, Devils battle for Metro

          play
          Miro Heiskanen scores Stars' game-winning goal in OT (1:00)

          Miro Heiskanen scores Stars' game-winning goal in OT (1:00)

          8:02 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN.
          It was a furious Saturday of action around the NHL, as 30 of 32 teams were in action. That included the two teams sitting atop the Metropolitan Division -- the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils -- a duo that will square off Sunday night (7 ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+) for the final time in the regular season.

          Each club has one regulation win thus far, and the Canes took a shootout victory on New Year's Day. Taking a quick gander at the Metro standings, the Canes are two points ahead leading into the game, with one game in hand and one extra regulation win this season.

          Both teams are all but locks to reach the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. But their journeys will take quite different paths based on their respective finishes. The division leader will (likely) take on the East's No. 1 wild card -- potentially the New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres or Washington Capitals -- while the second-place team will earn a first-round series against the superstar-laden (and Igor Shesterkin-backstopped) New York Rangers.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Pittsburgh Penguins
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken

          Sunday's games

          Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)
          New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. (TNT)
          Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks, 9:30 p.m.
          Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes, 9:30 p.m.

          Saturday's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 3, Detroit Red Wings 2
          Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 1
          New Jersey Devils 3, Montreal Canadiens 1
          Dallas Stars 4, Seattle Kraken 3 (OT)
          New York Rangers 2, Buffalo Sabres 1 (OT)
          Colorado Avalanche 3, Arizona Coyotes 2 (OT)
          Vegas Golden Knights 4, Carolina Hurricanes 0
          St. Louis Blues 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 2
          Winnipeg Jets 5, Florida Panthers 4 (OT)
          Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Chicago Blackhawks 1
          Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Edmonton Oilers 4
          Washington Capitals 5, New York Islanders 1
          Vancouver Canucks 5, Ottawa Senators 2
          Nashville Predators, 2, Los Angeles Kings 1 (SO)
          Minnesota Wild 5, San Jose Sharks 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 135
          Next game: @ DET (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 41%
          Tragic number: 27

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 88
          Next game: @ CGY (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 9%
          Tragic number: 28

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 87
          Next game: @ TOR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 7%
          Tragic number: 27

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 25

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 72
          Next game: vs. COL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 120
          Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 116
          Next game: vs. CAR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 96
          Next game: vs. NYR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 80%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 49%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 87
          Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 13%
          Tragic number: 25

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 73
          Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 15

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 59
          Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: @ SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ ARI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 18
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: @ MTL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 96
          Next game: @ TB (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 68%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 31%
          Tragic number: 32

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 80
          Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 20

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 71
          Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: @ STL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 98
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 96%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 88
          Next game: vs. OTT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 16%
          Tragic number: 26

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 77
          Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 18

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 66
          Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 61
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 12

          5. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18

          6. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 17

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 17

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 23

          11. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24

          12. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26

          13. Calgary Flames

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 23

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24

          15. Washington Capitals

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25

          16. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 28

          Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.