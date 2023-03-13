Over the weekend, the Boston Bruins became the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season, and any reasonable observer would conclude that they will be the East's No. 1 seed, barring a tremendous collapse in the closing weeks.

The West's race for No. 1 is another story.

Through 67 games, the Vegas Golden Knights lead the charge with 88 points and 30 regulation wins. With one game in hand, the Dallas Stars have 85 points and 30 regulation wins. Taking a peek at the two clubs' schedules, the Knights have eight games against teams currently in playoff position (out of 15 total), including a matchup against the Stars on April 8 on ABC/ESPN+. Of the Stars' 16 remaining games, only six are against teams in a playoff spot.

Of course, other teams could enter the mix as well. The Minnesota Wild are at 84 points and 27 regulation wins through 67 games, while the Los Angeles Kings are at 85 and 28 through 67. This race is far from over.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's games

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Pittsburgh Penguins

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Winnipeg Jets

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Colorado Avalanche

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken

Monday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. (NHLN)

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Sunday's scoreboard

Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

Detroit Red Wings 5, Boston Bruins 3

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, New York Rangers 2 (OT)

New Jersey Devils 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Vegas Golden Knights 5, St. Louis Blues 3

Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Calgary Flames 5, Ottawa Senators 1

Nashville Predators 5, Anaheim Ducks 4 (OT)

Arizona Coyotes 5, Minnesota Wild 4 (OT)

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Boston Bruins

Points: 105

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 17

Points pace: 133

Next game: @ CHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 111

Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 15

Points pace: 103

Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 89

Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 39%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 87

Next game: @ EDM (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 5%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 87

Next game: @ TOR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 7%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 86

Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 2%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 72

Next game: vs. COL (Monday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 14

Metropolitan Division

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 17

Points pace: 119

Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 16

Points pace: 117

Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 16

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 16

Points pace: 97

Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 86%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 92

Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 48%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 87

Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 13%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 73

Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 59

Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 5

Central Division

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 16

Points pace: 106

Next game: @ SEA (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 15

Points pace: 103

Next game: @ STL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 97%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 15

Points pace: 97

Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 73%

Tragic number: N/A

The NHL's top 10 players by position A panel of NHL players, coaches, GMs and other front-office personnel ranked the best players at each position: • Goalies

• Defensemen

• Wingers

• Centers

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 18

Points pace: 100

Next game: @ MTL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 97%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 94

Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 31%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 78

Next game: vs. MIN (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 72

Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 62

Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 4

Pacific Division

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 108

Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 15

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 16

Points pace: 101

Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 92%

Tragic number: N/A

Watch NHL games on ESPN networks This season will include 103 exclusive regular-season games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC. More than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available to ESPN+ subscribers via NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

• How to watch

• Subscribe to ESPN+

• Stream the NHL on ESPN

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 98

Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 94%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 89

Next game: @ ARI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 16%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 77

Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 12

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 66

Next game: vs. NYI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 6

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 61

Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 2

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 12

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 28

Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16: