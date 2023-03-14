ESPN and Disney Channel pair together for "NHL Big City Greens Classic," a live animation presentation of Capitals vs. Rangers on March 14. (1:25)

When the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers take the ice at Madison Square Garden tonight, 3D animated versions of themselves will be taking to the ice at "Times Circle" as part of the first ever NHL Big City Greens Classic.

Yes, cartoon versions of Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Patrick Kane, Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox, Jacob Trouba and every other player will be squaring off for this special event.

How can I watch the Big City Greens Classic?

The volumetric broadcast -- where player and puck tracking technology will be used to generate the NHL players' animated versions -- will be live at 7 p.m. ET on Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Is there a way to watch the regular version of the Rangers-Capitals game?

The standard version of the game -- including Rangers legend Mark Messier on commentary -- will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

